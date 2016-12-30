See the areas of Maine that got the most snow

The storm that passed over the state Thursday night and into Friday morning dumped more than two feet of snow in certain areas.

Snow tallies were still coming in to the National Weather Service Friday morning, but much of western part of the state was already reporting 20 inches and more.

We’ll be updating the snowfall totals above throughout the day.

