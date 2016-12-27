Maine drank a lot in 2008. Adults are drinking even more now

New survey data show Maine not only ranks among the top states in the country for alcohol use, but adults are drinking more.

The National Survey on Drug Use and Health showed Maine was one of eight states where the share of the population over the age of 12 who consumed alcohol in the past month rose by a statistically significant margin.

That increase quickly rose Maine’s ranking against other states.

The jump in Maine was due almost entirely to a rise in the share of estimated drinkers over the age of 26.

Maine and Northeast states rated quite highly in the 2014-2015 survey, showing a higher propensity for drink than other parts of the state. Other national data indicates that’s particularly true during the holiday season, the Washington Post reported.

[Mainers are among the heaviest-drinking Americans]

The measure of change comes from surveys conducted in 2008-2009 and 2014-2015, though in many states public health officials found the change could be due to estimation errors.

That’s a caveat in the data below, showing the rankings from each year. Some of the change in those rankings could be because of estimation errors, which is perhaps a comfort in viewing Maine’s jump in the rankings from 18th to 4th.

The full data published earlier this month shows only groups over 18 and over 26 had statistically significant increases in the share of people who drank alcohol in the past month.