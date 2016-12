Lewiston and Auburn had received the brunt of winter storm Caly’s trip over Maine, as of early Monday morning.

Measurements from the National Weather Service show Lewiston got more than 7 inches of snowfall, as of 11:04 a.m. Portland received about 2.5 inches by around 8 a.m., though the totals there and across the state were still mounting as the storm continued to coat the state with snow and some sleet.

Stay tuned for an update later today, after the storm clears the rest of the state.